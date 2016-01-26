Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Ford, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ford, MD
Dr. Joseph Ford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
-
1
Harbor Community Clinic593 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 547-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ford was caring and thorough with my mom. He takes the time to review her file & examine her physically. He listens to what you say & considers what is best for you. An individualized treatment plan after careful research is done, taking the time to get to know who is being treated & has to live with his treatment plan. Thank you for your expertise and kindness.
About Dr. Joseph Ford, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164503868
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
