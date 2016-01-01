Overview of Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD

Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Fraiz works at Hendricks Regional Health Infectious Disease Specialists in Danville, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.