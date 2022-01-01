Overview

Dr. Joseph Franzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Franzi works at Frankford Ave Family Practice, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.