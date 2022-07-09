Dr. Joseph Frasca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frasca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Frasca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Frasca, MD
Dr. Joseph Frasca, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, VT.
Dr. Frasca's Office Locations
Gastroenterology111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-8865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medical Center
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care from Dr. Fascs and his team of professional nurses. The procedure was explained in detail and was carried out efficiently. I felt safe and well cared for.
About Dr. Joseph Frasca, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Frasca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frasca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frasca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frasca.
