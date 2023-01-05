Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD
Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Fredi works at
Dr. Fredi's Office Locations
-
1
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fredi?
Professional, timely & pleasant from start to finish. Dr. Fredi tells you how it is. I appreciate him & his staff!
About Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184720393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fredi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredi works at
Dr. Fredi has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.