Overview of Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD

Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Fredi works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.