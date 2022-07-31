Dr. Joseph Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Freedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
South Cape Business Center3208 Chiquita Blvd S Ste 110, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 574-8463Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
JoeEnrolled in program after having TAVR procedure. Went through a cardiac rehab program 20+ years ago and this program is so much better. It takes a wholistic approach to managing cardiac disease. Clare, Kelly and Diane are professionals and keep you engaged while helping you to manage your health. I would recommend this program to everyone experiencing cardiac health issues, including high blood pressure.
About Dr. Joseph Freedman, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1801061890
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
