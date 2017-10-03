Dr. Joseph Frenette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Frenette, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Frenette, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Dr. Frenette works at
Locations
Preferred Pain Associates of Alabama PC5057 PINNACLE SQ, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 655-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frenette was an exceptional doctor, and I had a great experience, and continue to do so!
About Dr. Joseph Frenette, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, French
- 1336175439
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
- Notre Dame Hosp/Univ Of Montreal
- College Of Trois Rivieres
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Frenette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenette speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenette.
