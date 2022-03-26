Dr. Fretta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Fretta, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fretta, MD
Dr. Joseph Fretta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Fretta's Office Locations
South Orange Womens Care LLC81 Northfield Ave Ste 201, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 243-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fretta is the most caring and compassionate doctor i have even known. He took care of me and my son, and so many of our friends during covid. His protocal was spot on and the medicines he prescribed worked perfectly. So thankful and blessed to have such a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Fretta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1538113626
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fretta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fretta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fretta.
