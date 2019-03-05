Overview of Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD

Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Butler Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.