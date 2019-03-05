Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD
Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6669
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He took his time with the patient and the family members explaining the rare illness Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was sensitive about the subject matter concerning this illness and the home environment. He made his recommendations for caring for the patient and prognosis. He was honest but also sensitive again. I would recommend him to anyone looking for time, compassion and the truth. Thank You D. Larson
About Dr. Joseph Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1477549632
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
