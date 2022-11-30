Overview of Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM

Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Podiatric Medicine and Health Services and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Funk works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.