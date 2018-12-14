See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Melrose Park, IL
Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD

Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Furlin works at Joseph J Furlin MD in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Furlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph J Furlin MD
    675 W North Ave Ste 312, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 615-1100
  2. 2
    Pregnancy & Gynecology Center
    4614 W Diversey Ave Ste A, Chicago, IL 60639 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 725-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Dec 14, 2018
    The Best Doctor I have ever meet so caring! Delivered my kids in 2004,2007,2012 and 2017 I ended up with emergency c-section. During the whole time I always knew my babies and I are in great hands. Our safety was always top priority.Thank you for the exceptional great care doc!
    Aneta K. in Schiller Park , IL — Dec 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316988389
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital Resurrection Health Care Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Furlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

