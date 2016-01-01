Overview

Dr. Joseph Fusella, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Fusella works at CapitalCare Family Practice River Road, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.