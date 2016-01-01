Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Gabriel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Gabriel, MD
Dr. Joseph Gabriel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
-
1
South Carolina Internal Medicine Associates7182 Woodrow St Ste 200, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 749-1111
-
2
Prisma Health Endocrinology-irmo1 Wellness Blvd Ste 200, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 749-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
About Dr. Joseph Gabriel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093773590
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.