Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Gadzia works at
Locations
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA2921 Sw Wanamaker Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 272-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went smooth as promised
About Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740260868
Education & Certifications
- University Ks/ks University Med Center
- Med Center De
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadzia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadzia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadzia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadzia works at
Dr. Gadzia has seen patients for Rash, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadzia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadzia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadzia.
