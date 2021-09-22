See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Joseph Galate, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Galate, MD

Dr. Joseph Galate, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Missouri Kansas City

Dr. Galate works at Precision Spine & Orthopaedic Specialists in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Spine & Orthopaedic Specialists
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 387-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2021
    It was perfect. The Dr. is excellent as is his staff.
    Terry Skilling — Sep 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Galate, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Galate, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184682429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri Kansas City
    Residency
    • U Mo-Columbia
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Galate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galate works at Precision Spine & Orthopaedic Specialists in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Galate’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

