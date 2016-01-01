Dr. Joseph Gall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gall, MD
Dr. Joseph Gall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Gall's Office Locations
Joseph A Gall MD Chemotherapy Associates Ltd.562 Shearer St Ste 201, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-3960
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- English
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gall has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.