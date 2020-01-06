Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
Cpgi Endoscopy Center LLC90 Medical Park Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (570) 524-2722
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great experience and friendly service!
About Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psu Hershey Med Ctr
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
