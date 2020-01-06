Overview

Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at Gastroenterology of Evangelical in Lewisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.