Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (263)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sewell Primary Care
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Confusion
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Confusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Confusion
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tourette's Syndrome
Tremor
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 263 ratings
    Patient Ratings (263)
    5 Star
    (230)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1841229457
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
    Internship
    • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    263 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

