Overview of Dr. Joseph Garber, MD

Dr. Joseph Garber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Garber works at University Ophthalmology Associates in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.