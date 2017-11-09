Overview of Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD

Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Austin Regional Clinic Southwest in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.