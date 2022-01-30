Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD
Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr Garcia is great. Having a very active family we have had to use him on many occasions and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215916119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.