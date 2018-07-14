Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Gentile, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Gentile, MD
Dr. Joseph Gentile, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile's Office Locations
-
1
Lester S Sielski MD PC4239 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 832-9747
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?
I have had Dr Gentile as my primary physician for 30+ years and hope he doesn’t retire as long as I need him. He and Sue, his only office staff, are absolutely wonderful, kind, genuinely friendly and compassionate. Every appt feels like visiting an old family friend and I can tell him Anything, which is the exactly the relationship one should have with one’s physician in my opinion. I moved nearly an hour away from his office 23 years ago, but he and Sue are absolutely worth the trip.
About Dr. Joseph Gentile, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1487604955
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.