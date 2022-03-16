Overview of Dr. Joseph George, MD

Dr. Joseph George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. George works at George, Joseph A., M.D., P.C. in Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.