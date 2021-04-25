Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD
Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Gerardi's Office Locations
Mondragon Mcgrinder Medical Associates Pllc700 McClellan St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 374-9153
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR GERARDI HAS BEEN MY OB/GYN FOR CLOSE TO 30 YEARS. HE IS FAIRLY NEW TO THIS GROUP PRACTICE. HE DELIVERED MY CHILDREN. HE IS A REMARKABLE AND KNOWLEDGEABLE DOCTOR AS WELL AS KIND AND ALWAYS WILLING TO LISTEN. HE IS VERY DOWN TO EARTH
About Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1407806755
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerardi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerardi.
