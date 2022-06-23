Dr. Ghata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Ghata, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ghata, MD
Dr. Joseph Ghata, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altus, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Ghata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghata's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson County Memorial Hospital1200 E Pecan St, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 379-5000
-
2
Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK810 NW 10th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 272-8367
-
3
Oklahoma Transplant Center At OU940 NE 13th St Ste 3000, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-7498
-
4
OU Physicians Medicine Specialty Clinic825 NE 10th St Ste 4E, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-8478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghata?
Most excellent ever!
About Dr. Joseph Ghata, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215258017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghata works at
Dr. Ghata has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.