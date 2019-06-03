Overview

Dr. Joseph Ghazal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.