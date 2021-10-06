See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO

Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Giaimo works at Joseph A Giaimo DO PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Giaimo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Giaimo DO PA
    2511 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 775-3883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Cough
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Bronchitis
Pulmonary Embolism
Sinusitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asbestosis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lung Nodule
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess
Acinar Cell Carcinoma
Adenocarcinoma
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
Anaphylaxis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Empyema
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Asthma
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Idiopathic Hypersomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malignant Pleural Effusion
Mechanical Ventilation
Mediastinal Cancer
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nicotine Addiction
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pectus Excavatum
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleura Cancer
Pleurisy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Post-Polio Syndrome
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Papillomatosis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Respiratory System Cancer
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sarcoma
Scleroderma
Sepsis
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Cancer
Thoracic Disorders
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Toxic Shock Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis
Tumor
Upper Airway Obstruction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Vascular Disease
Vein Diseases
Venous Embolism and
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083615736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pulmonary
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giaimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giaimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giaimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giaimo works at Joseph A Giaimo DO PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Giaimo’s profile.

    Dr. Giaimo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giaimo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Giaimo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giaimo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giaimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giaimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

