Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Bologna and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Giangola works at HackensackUMG Paramus, NJ in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Maywood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack University Medical Group
    275-277 Forest Ave Ste 212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-0619
  2. 2
    Humg Med Endocrinology
    87 Route 17, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-0639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr. Giangola and Colleen are not just a great doctor and nurse team, they are now part of my health family/team. His knowledge is incredible, very caring, he talks to you and spends time with you. I love Colleen and her sarcastic remarks to me. I remember one day I had a visit and I was starving I told her I had a slice of pizza before and she looked at me. I realized I should have said salad instead of pizza. Dr. Giangola thank you for the many years of your service and advice. Colleen thank you for taking and returning my calls and I LOVE your sarcasm toward me. Dr. Giangola and Colleen you were both key players on my team to good health. On August 11, 2022, I received a kidney transplant. THANK YOU, Carlos Flores
    Carlos R Flores — Sep 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922174457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joslin Clin/new Eng Deacone|Joslin Diabetes Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Bologna
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giangola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giangola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giangola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giangola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giangola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giangola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giangola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

