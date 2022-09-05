Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giangola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Bologna and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Giangola works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack University Medical Group275-277 Forest Ave Ste 212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 351-0619
-
2
Humg Med Endocrinology87 Route 17, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 351-0639
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giangola and Colleen are not just a great doctor and nurse team, they are now part of my health family/team. His knowledge is incredible, very caring, he talks to you and spends time with you. I love Colleen and her sarcastic remarks to me. I remember one day I had a visit and I was starving I told her I had a slice of pizza before and she looked at me. I realized I should have said salad instead of pizza. Dr. Giangola thank you for the many years of your service and advice. Colleen thank you for taking and returning my calls and I LOVE your sarcasm toward me. Dr. Giangola and Colleen you were both key players on my team to good health. On August 11, 2022, I received a kidney transplant. THANK YOU, Carlos Flores
About Dr. Joseph Giangola, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922174457
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Clin/new Eng Deacone|Joslin Diabetes Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- University Of Bologna
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Giangola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giangola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giangola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giangola works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giangola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giangola.
