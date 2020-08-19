Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giovinazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD
Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Giovinazzo works at
Dr. Giovinazzo's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 540-4251
-
2
Northwell Health1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4257Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Northwell Health9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 540-4248
-
4
Northwell Health3311 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (888) 996-4087
-
5
Northwell Health65 Columbus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (888) 996-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giovinazzo?
The best of the best numero uno go no where else the best ortho doc around
About Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689655920
Education & Certifications
- The Graduate Hospital, an Affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania
- Graduate Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giovinazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovinazzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giovinazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giovinazzo works at
Dr. Giovinazzo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovinazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giovinazzo speaks French.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovinazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovinazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovinazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovinazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.