Dr. Joseph Gira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Peres, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Pur One Medispa12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Des Peres, MO 63131 Directions (314) 909-0633
He is both knowledgeable and an expert in his field. He is gentle and answers questions throughly. He is a busy man but well worth the wait.
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Eye Ctr, Univ Of Tx Hlth Science Ctr
- St. John's Mercy Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
