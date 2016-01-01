- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Weston
- Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile
Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD
Internal Medicine
4.8 (329)
Accepting new patients
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Girgis works at
Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.Customize Search
Locations
-
1
Superior Medical Center2133 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 686-2060Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Search for conditions or procedures.
Condition or procedure Treatment Frequency
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Aneurysm
Animal Allergies
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asbestosis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Birth Control
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cirrhosis
Clavicle Fracture
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Crohn's Disease
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Dementia
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dystonia
Ear Ache
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epilepsy
Erythema Multiforme
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Goiter
Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heel Spur
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocephalus
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Infertility
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rickets
Ringworm
Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spider Veins
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Stroke
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Trigger Finger
Tuberculosis
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Hypertension
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Warts
Weight Loss Management
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
- View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
- View other providers who treat Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
- View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia
Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
Goiter
- View other providers who treat Goiter
Goodpasture's Disease
- View other providers who treat Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
- View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
- View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
Hives
- View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
- View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
Lupus
- View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
Overweight
- View other providers who treat Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
Purpura
- View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
- View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
Rickets
- View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Salmonella Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
Stroke
- View other providers who treat Stroke
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
- View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor