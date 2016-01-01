See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Weston, FL
Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (329)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Girgis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Girgis works at SUPERIOR MEDICAL CENTER in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Superior Medical Center
    2133 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 686-2060
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Nuclear Stress Testing
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon