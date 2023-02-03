See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD

Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Gjolaj works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gjolaj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave # 16960, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-1000
  2. 2
    University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospitals
    1120 NW 14th St # 12, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gjolaj?

    Feb 03, 2023
    wonderful
    — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gjolaj to family and friends

    Dr. Gjolaj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gjolaj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578609137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Children's Hospital|University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John's Hopkins U
    Residency
    Internship
    • John's Hopkins U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gjolaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gjolaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gjolaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gjolaj works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gjolaj’s profile.

    Dr. Gjolaj has seen patients for Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gjolaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gjolaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gjolaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gjolaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gjolaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.