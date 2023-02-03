Overview of Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD

Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Gjolaj works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.