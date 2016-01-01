See All Gastroenterologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Joseph Golyan, MD

Gastroenterology
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Golyan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Golyan works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinai Northshore Med Assocs
    6902 Austin St Fl 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-6800
  2. 2
    North Shore University Hospital At Forest Hills
    10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Joseph Golyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801822820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Golyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golyan works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Golyan’s profile.

    Dr. Golyan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Golyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

