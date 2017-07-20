See All Podiatrists in Okemos, MI
Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Okemos, MI
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM

Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Meridian Primary Care in Okemos, MI with other offices in Saint Johns, MI, Grand Ledge, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

    Mclaren Greater Lansing
    Mclaren Greater Lansing
2270 Jolly Oak Rd Ste 1, Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 349-6140
    Capital Foot & Ankle Center
    Capital Foot & Ankle Center
306 E Elm St Ste B, Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4880
    Grand Ledge Office
    Grand Ledge Office
1035 Charlevoix Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 853-8951
    Leslie G. Macauley MD PC
    Leslie G. Macauley MD PC
2843 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 853-8951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sparrow Hospital

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Nail
Ingrown Toenail
Metatarsalgia
Plantar Wart
Runner's Injury
Sever's Disease
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2017
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

