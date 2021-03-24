See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Eagan, MN
Dr. Joseph Gonzalez-Campoy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Gonzalez-Campoy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.

Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy works at Minnesota Ctr Obsty/Mtblsm/ENDO in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Vitamin D Deficiency and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minnesota Ctr Obsty/Mtblsm/ENDO
    1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 220, Eagan, MN 55123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 379-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 24, 2021
    My first visit, Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy, spent a good 45 minutes with me. He, genuinely, cares about me. I've been to many doctors in 72 years, and I can, honestly, say, between him and Dr. Okuluja, I felt valued as a person, not just a patient.
    Clairetta Anderson — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Gonzalez-Campoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720033640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gonzalez-Campoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy works at Minnesota Ctr Obsty/Mtblsm/ENDO in Eagan, MN. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy has seen patients for Overweight, Vitamin D Deficiency and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Campoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

