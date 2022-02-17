See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oakland, CA
Dr. Josef Gorek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Josef Gorek, MD

Dr. Josef Gorek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.

Dr. Gorek works at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorek's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
    3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 752-6565
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Josef Gorek, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1407908205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorek works at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gorek’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

