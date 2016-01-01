Dr. Graif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Graif, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Graif, MD
Dr. Joseph Graif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Graif works at
Dr. Graif's Office Locations
-
1
Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic9055 Springbrook Dr NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 780-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graif?
About Dr. Joseph Graif, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558381814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graif works at
Dr. Graif has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graif has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.