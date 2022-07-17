Dr. Grau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Grau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Grau, MD
Dr. Joseph Grau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center At Bowling Green, The Medical Center At Caverna and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Grau works at
Dr. Grau's Office Locations
Medical Center Psychiatry350 Park St Ste 204, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-5103
The Medical Center At Caverna1501 S Dixie St, Horse Cave, KY 42749 Directions (270) 786-2191Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Medical Center At Scottsville456 Burnley Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164 Directions (270) 622-2829
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Caverna
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My vist was a good one you don't have to wait long at all he has a great bed side manners and I like his staff they are very awesome
About Dr. Joseph Grau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508868456
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
