See All Psychiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD

Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED.

Dr. Gregory works at Joseph G. Gregory, M.D., LLC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gregory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph G. Gregory, M.D., LLC
    1736 Oxmoor Rd Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 913-6611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Mood Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Anxiety
Mood Disorders
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gregory?

Dec 28, 2019
Dr. Gregory has helped me tremendously with advice about how to deal with some of the different issues that many of us deal with in every day life. He has been a great resource.
— Dec 28, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gregory to family and friends

Dr. Gregory's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gregory

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144209578
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of S Fl College Of Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gregory works at Joseph G. Gregory, M.D., LLC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gregory’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Gregory, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.