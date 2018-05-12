Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grizzaffi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Family Center - O'Donovan5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 374-0400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Makes us feel at ease, very personable, and really knows his stuff. I love that he actually calls me himself to discuss any issues we may be having. Very rare these days. I trust him to care for my child 100%! Highly recommend.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013064732
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Psychiatry
Dr. Grizzaffi Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grizzaffi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grizzaffi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grizzaffi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.