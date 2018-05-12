See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.

Dr. Grizzaffi Jr works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grizzaffi Jr's Office Locations

    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Family Center - O'Donovan
    5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 374-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013064732
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Anthony Grizzaffi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grizzaffi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grizzaffi Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grizzaffi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grizzaffi Jr works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Grizzaffi Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grizzaffi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grizzaffi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

