Dr. Joseph Habib, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Habib, MD
Dr. Joseph Habib, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. He is thorough, patient, and explains medical issues concisely and clearly.
About Dr. Joseph Habib, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1174784433
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Habib using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
