Dr. Habibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Habibi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Habibi, MD
Dr. Joseph Habibi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Habibi's Office Locations
TPMG Williamsburg Urology5424 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 203, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-6223Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and concerned to do what is needed and not what makes money for him. Very attentive to what is the problem. He is careful to explain in detail what the results of the recommended procedures. In discussing the problem further he ruled out one of the options because its results would not help and recommended the other which resulted in him referring me to another doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Habibi, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912227471
Education & Certifications
- VA Commonwealth University-Medical Colloge VA
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habibi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Habibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.