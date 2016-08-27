See All Pediatricians in Flushing, NY
Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD

Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Haimi works at JOSEPH S HAIMI, MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph S Haimi, MD
    4370 Kissena Blvd Ste 1K, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 353-6724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abnormal Thyroid
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871590406
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Natl U Iran
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

