Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Joseph S Haimi, MD4370 Kissena Blvd Ste 1K, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 353-6724
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
This practice is AMAZING!!my daughter is 1 month and 2 weeks old, Dr Haimi has always taken time with us and thoughtfully answers questions and addresses concerns. Looks like he has more than 30 years of experience!! I loved the way he evaluated and managed my daughter when she had some blood in her poop. He is Amazing and we are very happy that we found him.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Natl U Iran
