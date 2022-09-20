Dr. Joseph Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Handler, MD
Dr. Joseph Handler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Neurology Associates PA774 Christiana Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 733-1000
Christiana Care Neurology Specialists200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1420, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3017
Christianacare Rheumatology - Wilmington Hospital Campus501 W 14th St Fl 5, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 623-3017
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our family doctor left the practice shortly after my aunt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Dr Handler was recommended by our Dr as someone who could help us with her treatment. He has been accessible and compassionate with our situation. He treats my aunt with respect.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902858475
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.