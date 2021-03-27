Overview of Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD

Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.