Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-4752
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433
Washington DC Office2112 F St NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 912-8480MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff was responsive to my questions and concern and my doctor was helpful in satisfying my needs.
About Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Southern Joint Replacement Institute
- Mount Carmel Health Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospitals (Ohiohealth) Program
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
