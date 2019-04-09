See All Interventional Cardiologists in Worcester, MA
Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Joseph Hannan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Hannan works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hannan's Office Locations

    Reliant Medical Group
    123 Summer St Ste 290, Worcester, MA 01608 (508) 368-3130

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Aortic Valve Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Apr 09, 2019
    Dr. Hannon was so gentle, caring and calm and did a excellent job in putting in a stent in my cardiac artery. Excellent experience.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Joseph Hannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hannan works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hannan’s profile.

    Dr. Hannan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

