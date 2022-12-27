Dr. Joseph Haraszti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraszti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Haraszti, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Haraszti, MD
Dr. Joseph Haraszti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Haraszti works at
Dr. Haraszti's Office Locations
Haraszti & Associates2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 8, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 356-0363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Haraszti since 2006. I was so very ill and and through his professionalism, knowledge and compassion I became well. I will be grateful to him the rest of my life.
About Dr. Joseph Haraszti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1316087422
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haraszti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haraszti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraszti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraszti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraszti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraszti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.