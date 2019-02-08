Overview

Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Harris works at Harris Dental - 32nd St Mesa in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.