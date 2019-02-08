See All General Dentists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (281)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Harris works at Harris Dental - 32nd St Mesa in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Harris Dental - 32nd St Mesa
    4444 N 32nd St Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 281-4318
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Chandler Office
    3200 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 210-5190
  3. 3
    Mesa Office
    4540 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 210-5180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 281 ratings
    Patient Ratings (281)
    5 Star
    (272)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2019
    Excellent team and professional attitude's. Dr. Joe, obviously, strives for the best attitude and results. Definitely a good family addition.
    Steve in Camp Verde, AZ — Feb 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS
    About Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154535821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Harris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    281 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

