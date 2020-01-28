See All Podiatrists in Jamaica Plain, MA
Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Jamaica Plain, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM

Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. 

Dr. Hartigan works at Brigham & Womens Faulkner Hosp in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in West Roxbury, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham & Womens Faulkner Hosp
    1153 Centre St Ste 5S, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
  2. 2
    West Roxbury Office
    1832 Centre St, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
  3. 3
    Orthopedic and Arthritis Center
    850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Wonderful bedside manner. Very knowledgeable and doesn’t rush you. He called me the night after my day surgery to see how I was...him personally not his secretary!!
    Debbie Russell — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM
    About Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184643421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hartigan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartigan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

