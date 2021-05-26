Overview

Dr. Joseph Hathaway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Hathaway works at Gastroenterology Institute in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.