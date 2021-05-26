Dr. Joseph Hathaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hathaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hathaway, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hathaway, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Institute114 Hill Pond Ln, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-6944
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler County Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am completely satisfied with Dr. Hathaway’s care. He is thorough, listens, and is knowledgeable. He has helped me with my IBS and more recently, investigating a problem which led to a referral to a colorectal surgeon.
About Dr. Joseph Hathaway, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760461925
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of North Carolina Hospitals Chapel Hill
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hathaway accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.